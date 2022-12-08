© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/8 KVCR Midday News: Fire Act Would Better Prepare CA for Wildfires, MoVal Middle Schoolers Overdose, Offshore Wind Lease Auction Brings in $757 Million, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California’s Fire Act would improve FEMA’s response to wildfires by allowing FEMA to pre-deploy assets during times of highest wildfire risk, like red flag warnings.
  • California’s first ever auction for offshore wind leases just brought in more than $757 million in bids.
  • Middle schoolers in Moreno Valley overdosed after eating marijuana-laced products and three of them were taken to the hospital.
  • The Riverside City Council has adopted an ordinance requiring that all new building less than three stories in height be all-electric.
