12/8 KVCR Midday News: Fire Act Would Better Prepare CA for Wildfires, MoVal Middle Schoolers Overdose, Offshore Wind Lease Auction Brings in $757 Million, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California’s Fire Act would improve FEMA’s response to wildfires by allowing FEMA to pre-deploy assets during times of highest wildfire risk, like red flag warnings.
- California’s first ever auction for offshore wind leases just brought in more than $757 million in bids.
- Middle schoolers in Moreno Valley overdosed after eating marijuana-laced products and three of them were taken to the hospital.
- The Riverside City Council has adopted an ordinance requiring that all new building less than three stories in height be all-electric.