12/6 KVCR Midday News: Auction for Offshore Wind Farms, Menifee Freeway Overpass Project, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Today marks the first-ever U.S. auction to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms off the West Coast.
- Despite a mild 2022 fire season in California, caution is still key even in December.
- Californians are picking up the pace when it comes to getting the update COVID booster.
- Officials in Menifee have broken ground on a $35 million freeway overpass project.
- An armed subject was shot trying to enter the Rialto Police Station Monday evening.
- Lead paint has turned up in a warehouse and training classroom a San Bernardino International Airport.