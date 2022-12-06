© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/6 KVCR Midday News: Auction for Offshore Wind Farms, Menifee Freeway Overpass Project, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM PST
midday_news_-_palm_springs_wind_farm.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Today marks the first-ever U.S. auction to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms off the West Coast.
  • Despite a mild 2022 fire season in California, caution is still key even in December.
  • Californians are picking up the pace when it comes to getting the update COVID booster.
  • Officials in Menifee have broken ground on a $35 million freeway overpass project.
  • An armed subject was shot trying to enter the Rialto Police Station Monday evening.
  • Lead paint has turned up in a warehouse and training classroom a San Bernardino International Airport.
