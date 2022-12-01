KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/1 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Man Pleads Guilty to Planned Parenthood Drive-Bys, Salton Sea Agreement, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An Ontario man pled guilty to a series of Planned Parenthood drive-bys on Tuesday.
- The Newsom administration will soon begin making budget decisions for the next fiscal year.
- A landmark agreement has been reached to accelerate dust suppression and aquatic habitat projects at the Salton Sea.
- The state Coastal Conservancy will vote on a strategic plan to guide how hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars get spent over the next five years.