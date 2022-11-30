KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/30 KVCR Midday News: Stand Up to Cancer Encourages Lung Cancer Screenings, Uncovering Why CA Drivers Pay So Much More For Gas, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Stand Up to Cancer is encouraging people to get screened for lung cancers. Visit Standuptocancer.org/lung to learn more
- UFCW’s local unions are calling on regulators to oppose the proposal of the Kroger-Albertsons Merger.
- The owner of several Inland Empire-based trucking companies was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in federal prison for ordering the illegal repair of a tanker that resulted in an explosion and death of an employee.
- State regulators are setting out to uncover why California drivers pay so much more for a gallon of gas than the rest of the country.