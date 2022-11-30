© 2022 91.9 KVCR

11/30 KVCR Midday News: Stand Up to Cancer Encourages Lung Cancer Screenings, Uncovering Why CA Drivers Pay So Much More For Gas, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Stand Up to Cancer is encouraging people to get screened for lung cancers. Visit Standuptocancer.org/lung to learn more
  • UFCW’s local unions are calling on regulators to oppose the proposal of the Kroger-Albertsons Merger.
  • The owner of several Inland Empire-based trucking companies was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in federal prison for ordering the illegal repair of a tanker that resulted in an explosion and death of an employee.
  • State regulators are setting out to uncover why California drivers pay so much more for a gallon of gas than the rest of the country.
