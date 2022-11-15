KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/15 KVCR Midday News: SB Traffic Stop Leads to Fentanyl Seizure, Wildfire Smoke Affect on CA Residents, CA Truck Driving Scandal, & More
- A traffic stop in San Bernardino led to the seizure of over 100 pounds of fentanyl pills.
- An aggressive response to a late Sunday night fire limited damage to a historic commercial Riverside warehouse which was once used to manufacture equipment for World War II.
- The last of 20 people in California who helped hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation’s highways has been successfully prosecuted.
- A report from the office of California’s legislative analyst looked at the increase in wildfire smoke and how it affects state residents.
- The City of San Bernardino Public Library hosts the Mystery Authors Demystify Writing and Publishing panel on Saturday, November 19 from 1-2pm at Feldheym Central Library. Information at www.sbpl.org or call 909-381-8238