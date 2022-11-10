KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/10 KVCR Midday News: California Election Results, Search and Rescue Working to Find Homeless After Storm, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California statewide election results are coming in with some expected outcomes.
- An underwater search and rescue team continue probing the depths of a retention basin for people swept away near a homeless encampment in Ontario during Tuesday’s storm.
- CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base.
- A Moreno valley man stands convicted of leading a drug and money laundering conspiracy that had distribution hubs in multiple cities across the nation.
- More lawns in Palm Springs may be disappearing as home owners will be required to minimize their use of artificial turf.