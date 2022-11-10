© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/10 KVCR Midday News: California Election Results, Search and Rescue Working to Find Homeless After Storm, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:38 PM PST
midday_news_-_forest_road_0.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California statewide election results are coming in with some expected outcomes.
  • An underwater search and rescue team continue probing the depths of a retention basin for people swept away near a homeless encampment in Ontario during Tuesday’s storm.
  • CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base.
  • A Moreno valley man stands convicted of leading a drug and money laundering conspiracy that had distribution hubs in multiple cities across the nation.
  • More lawns in Palm Springs may be disappearing as home owners will be required to minimize their use of artificial turf.
Tags
Local newsHealth newsmidterm elections
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad