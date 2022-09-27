KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/27 KVCR Midday News: Amber Alert for Fontana Man Accused of Killing Wife and Abducting Daughter, Counterfeit Pills Containing Fentanyl Lead to Rise in Overdose Deaths, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An Amber Alert is being circulated as the search for Anthony Graziano, 45, of Fontana, accused of killing his wife and abducting their teenage daughter expanded late Monday. Graziano was last seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, License plate #44305G2.
- Local law enforcement authorities are warning that drug trafficking organizations are producing counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl.
- A 73-year old convicted felon who sold substandard and knockoff parts from his Riverside business, for use in commercial and military aircraft, has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.
- The Clean California Initiative has reached a milestone of removing 1 million cubic yards of trash from the state’s roadsides.
- A number of landmarks and a law school will be renamed after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a handful of bills on Native American Day.