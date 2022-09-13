KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/13 KVCR Midday News: Flooding and Mud Cause Closures and Evacuations, Arrow Rail Sees Simulated Service, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Heavy downpours in the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, and Forest Falls resulted in flooding and mud and caused road closures and evacuation orders.
- Up to 10-acres of cardboard, packaging materials, and an undetermined number of truck trailers were destroyed Monday in a fire outside a Riverside warehouse.
- Hundreds of bills approved by the legislature are piled on Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk and he has only three weeks to sign or veto them.
- A judge has discharged the city of San Bernardino’s bankruptcy case, ending a process that began over 10 years ago.
- The Arrow rail service connecting Redlands and San Bernardino is running, but is only simulated for now.