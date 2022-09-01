© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/1 KVCR Midday News: Flex Alerts Over Labor Day Weekend, CA Fails to Replace Concealed Weapons Ruling, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM PDT
midday_news_-_riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Inland Empire veterans will have the opportunity to speak with local employers and access services Sat, Sept 2 at the Veterans Expo 2022 at Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta, from 10am – 2pm.
  • Electricity demand is expected to spike in California over the Labor Day Weekend and Flex Alerts are likely to issued multiple times.
  • Ghost Walk Riverside returns October 21 and 22 at White Park.
  • The controversial bill that would’ve allowed teens to get vaccinated without parental consent was pulled.
  • California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling.

Shareen Awad
