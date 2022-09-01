KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/1 KVCR Midday News: Flex Alerts Over Labor Day Weekend, CA Fails to Replace Concealed Weapons Ruling, & More

- Inland Empire veterans will have the opportunity to speak with local employers and access services Sat, Sept 2 at the Veterans Expo 2022 at Monteleone Meadows in Murrieta, from 10am – 2pm.
- Electricity demand is expected to spike in California over the Labor Day Weekend and Flex Alerts are likely to issued multiple times.
- Ghost Walk Riverside returns October 21 and 22 at White Park.
- The controversial bill that would’ve allowed teens to get vaccinated without parental consent was pulled.
- California fails to replace concealed weapon ruling.