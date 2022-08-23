© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/23 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Vetoes So-Called Safe Consumption Site Bill, No Public Health Emergency for Monkeypox, Employment Increases in the IE, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT
midday_news-_foggy_forest_0.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The eastbound 91 freeway in downtown Coronas between Main Street and the 91/15 Interchange will be closed this weekend from 9pm Friday until 5am Monday.
  • Unemployment for Riverside and San Bernardino counties has settled in at 3.9%, with increases were found in trade, transportation, warehousing, and utilities
  • There are no plans to declare a public health emergency for monkeypox, as the risk to the general public is extremely low, according to Dr. Sharon Wang, Deputy Health Officer.
  • Governor Newsom vetoed a controversial bill that would have allowed some cities to set up sites for people to consume illegal drugs under medical supervision.
  • A growing number of California communities have banned the sale flavored tobacco products to help reduce nicotine addiction among young people.
  • The US Army Corps of Engineers has secured more than $36 million in federal funds to rehabilitate the Santa Ana River, due to the need for flood protection.  

Tags

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad