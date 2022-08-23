KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/23 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Vetoes So-Called Safe Consumption Site Bill, No Public Health Emergency for Monkeypox, Employment Increases in the IE, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The eastbound 91 freeway in downtown Coronas between Main Street and the 91/15 Interchange will be closed this weekend from 9pm Friday until 5am Monday.
- Unemployment for Riverside and San Bernardino counties has settled in at 3.9%, with increases were found in trade, transportation, warehousing, and utilities
- There are no plans to declare a public health emergency for monkeypox, as the risk to the general public is extremely low, according to Dr. Sharon Wang, Deputy Health Officer.
- Governor Newsom vetoed a controversial bill that would have allowed some cities to set up sites for people to consume illegal drugs under medical supervision.
- A growing number of California communities have banned the sale flavored tobacco products to help reduce nicotine addiction among young people.
- The US Army Corps of Engineers has secured more than $36 million in federal funds to rehabilitate the Santa Ana River, due to the need for flood protection.