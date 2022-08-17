KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/17 KVCR Midday News: Pomona Police Investigating Source of Bomb, Which EVs Qualify for New US Credit, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Pomona police are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
- Tuesday marked the 26th annual Lake Tahoe Summit, a gathering of officials from California and Nevada.
- 21-year-old Kaylynn Heatley of Yorba Linda was jailed on suspicion of felony assault after ramming two vehicles on the 91 Freeway in a road rage incident.
- Websites were launched to help people identify which electric vehicles qualify for new U.S. tax credit.
- Airbnb is rolling out a new screening tool to stop parties.