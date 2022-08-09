KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More
- California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature.
- Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years.
- The Legislative Analyst’s Office says California’s unemployment insurance system is too focused on rooting out fraud.
- Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris.