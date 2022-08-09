© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM PDT
Midday News - Citrus Trees.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature.
  • Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years.
  • The Legislative Analyst’s Office says California’s unemployment insurance system is too focused on rooting out fraud.
  • Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad