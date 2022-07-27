KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/27 KVCR Midday News: Businesses Affected by Oak Fire, Union Pacific To Upgrade Trains, General Election Deadline, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Nearly a million Californians are drinking water that’s unsafe, and the agency charged with helping them is unequipped to do so.
- The Oak Fire is the largest in California this year and local business owners are worried that the region’s climate will change permanently due to drought and wildfires.
- A Riverside woman survived, but a Hemet man died Sunday while climbing Big Falls in Forest Falls.
- The deadline to secure a spot on the November general election ballot is fast approaching.
- Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years.