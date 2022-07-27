© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/27 KVCR Midday News: Businesses Affected by Oak Fire, Union Pacific To Upgrade Trains, General Election Deadline, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM PDT
Midday News - Lake Perris.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Nearly a million Californians are drinking water that’s unsafe, and the agency charged with helping them is unequipped to do so.
  • The Oak Fire is the largest in California this year and local business owners are worried that the region’s climate will change permanently due to drought and wildfires.
  • A Riverside woman survived, but a Hemet man died Sunday while climbing Big Falls in Forest Falls.
  • The deadline to secure a spot on the November general election ballot is fast approaching.
  • Union Pacific will spend more than $1 billion to upgrade 600 of its old diesel locomotives over the next three years.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad