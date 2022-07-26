© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

San Bernardino COVID-19 grant relief funds still available

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:45 AM PDT
243967296_233406398827924_9091446397726223467_n.jpg
City of Ontario, California - Government
/
Facebook

Microbusinesses across San Bernardino County still have the opportunity to apply for the county's COVID-19 grant relief program.

The grant relief program is a partnership between Mastercard and San Bernardino County and awards microbusinesses with $2,500 grants to help offset business impact from the pandemic. The county defines a microbusiness as a company with less than five employees.

According to data from the county, 45% of local county businesses are microbusinesses, with 10% of those being minority-owned. Eligible companies and non-profits can apply for the $2,500 grants and use those funds to pay for things such as new equipment, renewal of local permits, and payment of business debt.

If you'd like more information on the program, you can visit the county's website at www.selectsbcounty.com/major-initiatives/microbusiness-covid-19-relief-grant.

Tags

Local San Bernardino County
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, California. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden