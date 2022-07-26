San Bernardino COVID-19 grant relief funds still available

The grant relief program is a partnership between Mastercard and San Bernardino County and awards microbusinesses with $2,500 grants to help offset business impact from the pandemic. The county defines a microbusiness as a company with less than five employees.

According to data from the county, 45% of local county businesses are microbusinesses, with 10% of those being minority-owned. Eligible companies and non-profits can apply for the $2,500 grants and use those funds to pay for things such as new equipment, renewal of local permits, and payment of business debt.

If you'd like more information on the program, you can visit the county's website at www.selectsbcounty.com/major-initiatives/microbusiness-covid-19-relief-grant.