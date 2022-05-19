KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/19 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Awarded Grant for Mental Health Services, Gas Prices to Rise Again in Summer, & More
- San Bernardino is bringing back its military street banner program.
- The Riverside University Health System has been awarded a $7 million state grant to improve its mental health crisis stabilization services.
- The doctor who fought church gunman is remembered as a kind protector who had taken courses to prepare for such an event, concerned about the growing number of mass shootings.
- Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says California gas prices are slated to go up again this summer.
- A new report puts Riverside County at the top of a list of California counties that will see the most dramatic increase in the risk of wildfires over the next 30 years.