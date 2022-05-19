© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/19 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Awarded Grant for Mental Health Services, Gas Prices to Rise Again in Summer, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:33 PM PDT
Midday News - Fast Traffic.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • San Bernardino is bringing back its military street banner program.
  • The Riverside University Health System has been awarded a $7 million state grant to improve its mental health crisis stabilization services.
  • The doctor who fought church gunman is remembered as a kind protector who had taken courses to prepare for such an event, concerned about the growing number of mass shootings.
  • Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says California gas prices are slated to go up again this summer.
  • A new report puts Riverside County at the top of a list of California counties that will see the most dramatic increase in the risk of wildfires over the next 30 years.

