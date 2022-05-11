© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/11 KVCR Midday News: Diesel Fuel Prices & Economy, Frontier Communications Settlement, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM PDT
Midday News Freeway.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The city of Menifee launches the Taco Trail app, which hopes to attract customers to over 15 different taco-serving restaurants across the city.
  • The price or a gallon of diesel fuel in California now averages $6.46 a gallon and those high prices have far-reaching implications for the U.S. economy.
  • California’s largest agricultural export is almonds, but much of the crop is just sitting in warehouses across the state.
  • Internet service provider Frontier Communications has reached a tentative legal settlement valued at nearly 70-million dollars with Riverside County and other plaintiffs over false advertising.

