5/11 KVCR Midday News: Diesel Fuel Prices & Economy, Frontier Communications Settlement, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The city of Menifee launches the Taco Trail app, which hopes to attract customers to over 15 different taco-serving restaurants across the city.
- The price or a gallon of diesel fuel in California now averages $6.46 a gallon and those high prices have far-reaching implications for the U.S. economy.
- California’s largest agricultural export is almonds, but much of the crop is just sitting in warehouses across the state.
- Internet service provider Frontier Communications has reached a tentative legal settlement valued at nearly 70-million dollars with Riverside County and other plaintiffs over false advertising.