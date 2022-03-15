KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/15 KVCR Midday News: $50 Million from Federal Spending Bill Headed to IE, Oil Company Gas Disclosure, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion-dollar omnibus spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year.
- Oil companies would have to let California see how much money they’re making from each gallon of gas they sell, under new legislation at the State Capitol.
- State lawmakers passed legislation to undo a court order that UC Berkeley must cap its student population this year, and the Governor has signed it.
- One Independent and two Republican members of the state Assembly have voted to suspend the gasoline tax.
- Investigators are seeking the cause of a weekend fire that gutted much of a commercial building near CSUSB.