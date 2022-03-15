© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/15 KVCR Midday News: $50 Million from Federal Spending Bill Headed to IE, Oil Company Gas Disclosure, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM PDT
Midday News - Oil Golden Hour.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion-dollar omnibus spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year.
  • Oil companies would have to let California see how much money they’re making from each gallon of gas they sell, under new legislation at the State Capitol.
  • State lawmakers passed legislation to undo a court order that UC Berkeley must cap its student population this year, and the Governor has signed it.
  • One Independent and two Republican members of the state Assembly have voted to suspend the gasoline tax.
  • Investigators are seeking the cause of a weekend fire that gutted much of a commercial building near CSUSB.

Tags

Local news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad