KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/3 KVCR Midday News: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Available for COVID-19, New Bill for Universal Transitional Kindergarten, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- New state bill aims to give parents more flexibility with California’s new universal transitional kindergarten program.
- The Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley is offering an IV infusion shown to be effective against omicron and other variants.
- Following the Sacramento shooting of three young daughters by their father, the CEO of WEAVE says California needs to provide victims with more resources to be safe.
- A report from UC Merced says the ripple effect from last year’s drought may cause more financial and job losses this year.
- Two Southland residents have been sentenced to federal prison terms for conspiring to kidnap people trying to cross the US-Mexico border and then demanding ransom payments.