The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/3 KVCR Midday News: Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Available for COVID-19, New Bill for Universal Transitional Kindergarten, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • New state bill aims to give parents more flexibility with California’s new universal transitional kindergarten program.
  • The Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley is offering an IV infusion shown to be effective against omicron and other variants.
  • Following the Sacramento shooting of three young daughters by their father, the CEO of WEAVE says California needs to provide victims with more resources to be safe.
  • A report from UC Merced says the ripple effect from last year’s drought may cause more financial and job losses this year.
  • Two Southland residents have been sentenced to federal prison terms for conspiring to kidnap people trying to cross the US-Mexico border and then demanding ransom payments.

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
