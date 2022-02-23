KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/23 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Street Named After Longtime Movie Employee, American Market for Lithium, COVID-19 Testing Plans for Schools, & More
- Today, the City of Redlands will be holding a ceremony to unveil a street being named after Al “The Movie Man” Harris.
- Riverside County’s point-in-time homeless count begins today, with hundreds of volunteers and county employees out to tally the number of people who are unsheltered.
- A new bill would require California school districts to create COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff in case of future outbreaks.
- President Biden held a virtual press conference today with Governor Newsom about their efforts to establish an American market for lithium.
- Anti-employment fraud measures in California face scrutiny.
- The Stephens Kangaroo Rat is no longer an endangered species, but a threatened one.