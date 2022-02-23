© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/23 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Street Named After Longtime Movie Employee, American Market for Lithium, COVID-19 Testing Plans for Schools, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM PST
Midday News - Salton Sea.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Today, the City of Redlands will be holding a ceremony to unveil a street being named after Al “The Movie Man” Harris.
  • Riverside County’s point-in-time homeless count begins today, with hundreds of volunteers and county employees out to tally the number of people who are unsheltered.
  • A new bill would require California school districts to create COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff in case of future outbreaks.
  • President Biden held a virtual press conference today with Governor Newsom about their efforts to establish an American market for lithium.
  • Anti-employment fraud measures in California face scrutiny.
  • The Stephens Kangaroo Rat is no longer an endangered species, but a threatened one.

Tags

Local newsHealth newsvirus news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad