KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/6 KVCR Midday News: IE Courts Suspend Trials Due to COVID Surge, Harada House Designated Historic Landmark, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Both the Riverside and San Bernardino County superior courts announced they’ll be suspending trials due to the surge of new COVID-19 cases.
- The Harada House in Riverside was designated as Historic Landmark Number 1060 in California.
- A spike in COVID cases is driving an extension of California’s indoor mask mandate to February 15.
- State School’s Chief Tony Thurmond announced plans for new legislation to help California students coping with pandemic anxiety and learning loss.
- All lanes of the westbound 91 freeway between the 71 Expressway and Highway 241 are slated to be shut down Friday night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.