© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
kvcr-holiday.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/9 KVCR Midday News: 500 LAUSD Employees Fired for Refusing Vaccine Mandate, Father and Son Arrested for Allegedly Starting Caldor Fire, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM PST
Midday News - Sequoia.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • As sea levels rise, researchers predict that Bay Area shores will flood more frequently by the year 2100.
  • 18-year-old Orangewood High School student James Anthony Jones was found in possession of a ghost gun on campus Wednesday.
  • The El Dorado County District Attorney announced the arrest of a father and son for allegedly starting the Caldor Fire.
  • Nearly 500 Los Angeles Unified School District employees were fired this week for refusing to comply with a vaccine mandate, and 34,000 students have not yet been vaccinated as required.

Tags

virus newsLocal newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad