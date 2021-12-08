© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/8 KVCR Midday News: UCR Researchers Developing Biocompatible Glue for Corneal Repair, San Manuel Donates $1 Million To Help End Youth Homelessness, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM PST
Midday News UCR.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California lawmakers held an oversight hearing Tuesday to discuss catastrophic wildfires and how the state is trying to prevent them.
  • Researchers at UC Riverside are developing an eye treatment for corneal repair and grafting that could replace sutures and conventional adhesives.
  • The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has donated $1 million to the Family Assistance Program to expand a youth drop-in and community center in Old Man Victorville, to help end youth homelessness.
  • Six people have been charged in Los Angeles with running a Mexico-based kidnapping ring that took nine people hostage and demanded ransom from their U.S. relatives, but killed six victims.
  • Attempts to have state and local officials removed from office are on the rise, with COVID-19 rules playing a major role in the uptick.

