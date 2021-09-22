© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/22 KVCR Midday News: RCTC Expedites I-15 Construction, Law Signed to End Single-Family Zoning, Retired Homicide Detective Found in Freezer, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM PDT
Midday News - Riverside.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law to effectively end single-family zoning in parts of the state.
  • The Riverside County Transportation Commission is expediting a construction schedule to add an additional southbound lane to the I-15 between Cajalco Rd and Weirick Rd.
  • An 87-year-old woman who was found dead in a freezer of her Riverside home was a retired homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations for both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties continue to drop.

Shareen Awad
