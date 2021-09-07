© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/7 KVCR Midday News: Operation Hammer Strike Nets Dozen Arrests, Larry Elder Rally, Newsom Fills Vacancies on Riv Co Superior Court Bench, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM PDT
Midday News USA.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to track down a man suspect of multiple sexual assaults in San Jacinto. The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, 5 feet 8 in, 250 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call 951-791-3400.
  • Results of the first week of Operation Hammer Strike against large cultivations of marijuana have netted a dozen arrests.
  • Hundreds of Larry Elder supporters gathered in Thousand Oaks yesterday, responding to a critique that the leader of BLM made against him and criticized Newsom’s response to COVID-19.
  • Residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe began returning home this Labor Day weekend after mandatory evacuation orders were lifted.
  • Governor Newsom has filled three vacancies on the Riverside County Superior Court bench.

Local newsHealth news
Shareen Awad
