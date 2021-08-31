© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/31 KVCR Midday News: Remembrance Ceremony in Murrieta Tonight, Caldor Fire Forces Tahoe Evacuation, Lithium Fuels Hope for Salton Sea, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 31, 2021 at 11:28 AM PDT
Midday News - Salton Sea.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The City of Murrieta is hosting remembrance ceremony for the 13 service members killed in Kabul, tonight at 6 p.m. at Murrieta’s Town Square Park Amphitheater.
  • Arson investigators have announced arrests linked to four, apparently unrelated fires, this summer.
  • The Caldor Fire forced thousands of people out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire city came under evacuation orders.
  • Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around the Salton Sea.
  • California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars during the last drought to build more water storage projects.

