KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/31 KVCR Midday News: Remembrance Ceremony in Murrieta Tonight, Caldor Fire Forces Tahoe Evacuation, Lithium Fuels Hope for Salton Sea, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The City of Murrieta is hosting remembrance ceremony for the 13 service members killed in Kabul, tonight at 6 p.m. at Murrieta’s Town Square Park Amphitheater.
- Arson investigators have announced arrests linked to four, apparently unrelated fires, this summer.
- The Caldor Fire forced thousands of people out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire city came under evacuation orders.
- Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around the Salton Sea.
- California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars during the last drought to build more water storage projects.