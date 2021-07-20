-
The UCR Department of Theatre, Film, and Digital Production and UCR Graduate School of Education are presenting a historical docudrama called Picasso…
-
The coronavirus pandemic may have upended the world of live theatre, but the Theatre Department at the University of California, Riverside has found a way…
-
Emmanuel Rogers speaks with David Good – author of The Way Around. This is the true story of a man who grew up in the US, but ended up searching for his…
-
The University of Redlands Theatre Arts Department has taken the 1891 German play, Spring Awakening - and turned it into a musical. KVCR's Rick Dulock…