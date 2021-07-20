-
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Crowds this past weekend viewing the picturesque ``Super Bloom,'' where wildflowers were blanketing the Gavilan Hills in eastern…
-
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Officials today (Sunday) are expecting another day of crowds wanting to get a glimpse of the ``Super Bloom'' in Lake Elsinore, and…
-
"Poppypocalypse" Update: Agencies Prepare for Supersized `Super Bloom' Crowds in Lake Elsinore AgainLAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Sunshine and rolling hills blanketed in eye- catching wildflowers are expected to draw major crowds to Lake Elsinore today…
-
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A strategy to prevent another ``Super Bloom'' stampede in Lake Elsinore is in place, officials said Thursday, with road closures,…
-
It's a fantastic year for wildflower lovers, who've been flocking to fields of poppies, lupine and golden brush. The orange, purple and yellow blooms are…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chairman KevinJeffries vowed Tuesday to hammer out a plan of action with state and localagencies…
-
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A trail temporarily closed to visitors in Lake Elsinore where stadium-sized crowds poured in over the weekend to view acres of…