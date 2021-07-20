-
The California Legislature and new Governor Gavin Newsom are negotiating budget proposals on child poverty and juyvenile justice. More in these reports…
In Part 1 of our occasional series on the long-established culture of gang violence in the city of San Bernardino, KVCR's Trisha Ahmed speaks with a…
Over a third of families living in the Inland Empire struggle to make ends meet, according to a new report by the United Ways of California. KVCR's…
California is one of three states tied for the nation's highest poverty rate, according to new Census data. More from KVCR's Ken Vincent.
A recent study by the various United Way chapters in California says 33 percent of Californians struggle to meet theri basic living costs - and that…
California has one of the highest percentages of seniors living in poverty in the United States, outranked only by Washngton, D.C. Escalating rent and…
A couple in Joshua Tree has been charged with three counts of felony child abuse after their three teenage children were found living in a makeshift…
A new report shows nearly two-thirds of California children ar born to low-income families, and the state gets dismal grades on access to child care.…
California has the highest rate of poverty in the nation when cost-of-living expenses are factored in. That's what State Assembly Republican Leader Chad…
New U.S. Census figures released this month show California still has the highest rate of poverty in the nation. Just over 15 percent of Californians…