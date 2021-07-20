PolitiFact check

-
At the California State Democratic Convention in San Francisco this past weekend, some presidential race contenders made attacks on President Trump and…
-
California Senator Kamala Harris recently claimed that an unanticipated cost of $400 would mean “complete upheaval” for almost half of American families.…
-
California Senator Kamala Harris recently claimed the Trump administration is “raiding money" from military pensions to pay for the border wall.Cap…
-
California Senator Kamala Harris recently claimed that student loan debt has spiked one hundred seventy percent in America since 2006. And she said it’s…
-
Are fatal shootings by police on the decline in California? That's the contention by a law enforcement-backed group in a recent video. Capital Public…
-
Sacramento-area Congressman Tom McClintock recently made an eye-opening claim about the number of Americans killed by undocumented immigrants, as he…
-
Governor Gavin Newsom made claims on everything from rising rents to his palns for California's rainy day fund in his inaugural address yesterday…
-
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown claimed in a recent interview on NPR that California's budget surplus is nearly "$30 billion." Capital Public Radio's…
-
Democrat Gavin Newsom claimed that nearly half of all children in California live 'at or near poverty.' Capital Public Radio's PolitiFact reporter Chris…
-
Democrat Gavin Newsom recently claimed his Republican rival for California governor, John Cox, "parroted" President Trump on the issue of family…