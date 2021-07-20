-
Tickets to Palm Springs’ 21st annual Modernism Week are now available online. The event recently postponed its in-person events to April due to the…
-
There are a lot of activities gong on around the Inland Empire this three day weekend, but a couple of the region's biggest events are going on a short…
-
The Museum of Pinball in California has more than 600 machines and only opens a few times a year. It attracts those who are nostalgic, and those who long for a game not contained within a screen.
-
Modernism Week, the 11 day design festival in Palm Springs, may have wrapped up two weeks ago, but attendance numbers surrounding the event are just…
-
Modernism Week wrapped up in Palm Springs on Sunday. The festival of post-war architecture and mid-20th-century style now draws visitors from across the…
-
The television series 'Mad Men' gave viewers a glimpse of life in the post-war years that didn't sugarcoat unpleasant realities or gloss over the seismic…
-
Palm Springs' architectural legacy is defined by its trove of mid-20th-century structures ranging from private homes and condo developments to civic…
-
As Modernism Week continues in Palm Springs, the desert city showed its appreciation for one of its most influential architects yesterday (Tuesday). The…
-
Now in its 11th year, Palm Springs Modernism Week continues to expand both thematically and regionally. Based in the Coachella Valley, this year's…
-
The 11th Annual Modernism Week kicked off last night in Palm Springs. According to KVCR's Matt Guilhem, the party was exactly what you'd expect from a…