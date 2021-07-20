marijuana issues

-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another legal fight is underway over home marijuana delivery in California.A cannabis company is suing Santa Cruz County, claiming that…
INDIO (CNS) - Marijuana consumers, cultivators, state and local officials will congregate in the Coachella Valley today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday)…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Overcoming reservations, Riverside Countysupervisors yesterday (Tuesday) tentatively adopted specific processes by which…
Faith and marijuana in Jurupa Valley is the subject of our next story. The Vault Church of Open Faith is unique among Inland Empire churches - it's also a…
The San Bernardino City Council continues to defy the will of the city's voters by once again extending a moratorium on the legal sale of recreational and…
Pot farming and the timber industry leave very different marks on forests, according to University of California researchers who want to know more about…
Recreational marijuana businesses will soon be legal in California. It's unclear what - if any - enforcement will come from the federal government. But a…
In the High Desert last month, the Victor Valley College board discussed offering marijuana research as a subject for students. The Mayor of Adelanto…