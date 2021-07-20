Inland Empire logistics

-
Ontario International Airport is not seeing much passenger traffic these days. Instead, ONT is one of the only in our region to see an increase in freight…
-
The Inland Empire is one of the biggest hubs for logistics, also known as goods movement, in the nation, with scores of retailers locating their…
-
Environmental and labor groups are demanding a community benefits agreement for the proposed Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center in San Bernardino, citing…
-
An environmental protection lawsuit has been filed against the construction of a warehouse project in Bloomington. KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.
-
A Riverside County jury has awarded a $17 million settlement to a Riverside warehouse security guard who was severely injured by a runaway forklift. More…
-
California has more than its fair share of heavy truck traffic. With nearly 400-thousand miles of roads and ongoing heavy truck traffic, the California…
-
Radial, the logistics company formerly known as eBay Enterprises, is set to fill 500 positions in Redlands. KVCR's Rick Dulock has more.Inland Empire job…
-
Amazon has opened a sixth California warehouse. This one is in Rialto. KVCR's Rick Dulock reports.
-
Last night, the Moreno Valley City Council took a step that will permanently alter the city. After three years of meetings, studies, and forums, Moreno…
-
UC Riverside's Center For Environmental Research and Technology hosted a big forum on the future of the Inland Empire's growing logistics industry.…