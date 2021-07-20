Inland Empire cities

-
On Thursday it was confirmed that rabid bats in San Bernardino County including four within the past two weeks had been identified in in the communities…
An online realty website has ranked almost 500 communities across the country on their appeal to young families. KVCR's Matt Guilhem deconstructs the data…
The Riverside City Council is tomorrow (Tuesday) expected to give final approval to an ordinance it gave preliminary approval to last week that would…
The City of Beaumont's finances are in shambles -- that's what a recent audit from the State Controller's Office found. KVCR's Matt Guilhem spoke to the…
A review of hundreds of California cities by the State Auditor has found six cities -- including the Inland Empire city of Hemet -- are at high risk of…
Nearly two-dozen California cities rank poorly in a new survey on small cities in the United States. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports.
Finding a job is never easy, but there are certain locales with more opportunities than others. A new study looks at 250 cities across California --…
One of California's newest cities, Jurupa Valley, has gotten a reprieve. The Inland Empire city was in the process of disincorporation, but the removal of…
Online financial firm WalletHub has released a ranking of the best and worst places across the nation for families. As KVCR's Matt Guilhem reports,…
Part 2 of our preview of the IE cities and other jurisdictions nominated for Inland Empire Economic Partnership "Turning Red Tape to Red Carpet" Awards…