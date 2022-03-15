Nearly $50 million from federal spending bill heading to Inland Empire cities and organizations

Nearly $50 million will be going to 40 different projects across the Inland Empire. The biggest recipients were the Riverside County Transportation Commission and the City of Menifee, both of whom will each receive $5 million for roadway projects.

Congresswoman Norma Torres helped obtain over $14 million for ten different projects. In a press release Rep. Torres said that the resources will help fund deserving projects across the region, including a mobile health center and emergency response upgrades.

The KVCR Inland Future's Foundation also received funds, with $1 million going towards providing community college students with hands-on workplace training in public radio and television.

Below is a complete list of Inland Empire cities and organizations that received funds.