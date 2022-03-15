© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Nearly $50 million from federal spending bill heading to Inland Empire cities and organizations

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT
52932939_10156568701358876_48686495137005568_n.jpg
Tom Zasadzinski
/
Cal Poly Pomona
Photo of the Cal Poly Pomona campus.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.5 trillion-dollar omnibus spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year. Some of those funds are headed to Inland Empire cities and organizations.

Nearly $50 million will be going to 40 different projects across the Inland Empire. The biggest recipients were the Riverside County Transportation Commission and the City of Menifee, both of whom will each receive $5 million for roadway projects.

Congresswoman Norma Torres helped obtain over $14 million for ten different projects. In a press release Rep. Torres said that the resources will help fund deserving projects across the region, including a mobile health center and emergency response upgrades.

The KVCR Inland Future's Foundation also received funds, with $1 million going towards providing community college students with hands-on workplace training in public radio and television.

Below is a complete list of Inland Empire cities and organizations that received funds.

0001.jpg
0002.jpg

Tags

Local News Inland Empire citiesInland Empire
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden