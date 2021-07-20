-
DirecTV customers across the Southland have lost access to CBS and KCAL indefinitely in a fee dispute between CBS Corp. and AT&T, which owns the satellite…
-
The former executive editor of the New York Times, Bill Keller, will be the featured speaker at next Monday's 48th annual Hays/Press-Enterprise Lecture at…
-
LISTEN: Explainer: San Bernardino Community College District's $Windfall For Moving KVCR TV ChannelsThe San Bernardino Community College District is announcing today (Monday) that it expects to receive $157 million for moving KVCR Television's four…
-
Two major Southern California newspapers, Riverside's Press-Enterprise and the Orange County Register, were recently purchased by Digital First Media.…
-
The Los Angeles Times reports that yesterday -- the very day that Digital First Media took over ownership of Riverside’s Press-Enterprise and the Orange…
-
The deal cementing Digital First Media as the new owner of Riverside's Press-Enterprise and the Orange County Register newspapers closes today. Digital…
-
It appears the fate of two of Southern California's biggest newspapers has been decided. A federal bankruptcy judge ruled yesterday (Monday) that Freedom…
-
The proposed bankruptcy sale of the Press-Enterprise and its sister newspaper the Orange County Register has been put on hold by a federal judge, even as…
-
After issuing a warning earlier this week that it would intervene, the U.S. Justice Department has filed an anti-trust lawsuit seeking to prevent the $56…
-
The parent company of the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union Triune has apparently won a bankruptcy auction bid to acquire the Orange County…