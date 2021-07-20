-
During this time of crisis, KVCR has been interviewing local elected officials about the coronavirus. We continue that series now through an interview…
BusinessWalmart is opening a consolidation center and warehouse in Colton, which will bring over 600 jobs by 2021. KVCR's Danielle Fox has more. Walmart is…
A Colton woman pleaded not guilty yesterday (Thursday) to the murder of her 18-month-old granddaughter and the attempted murder of her daughter and…
Court documents show a Colton woman suspected of fatally-stabbing her 18-month-old granddaughter had spent nearly a decade in a state psychiatric hospital…
A Colton woman is in custody under suspicion she killed her infant granddaughter and wounded 2 other family members in a stabbing attack in the woman's…
UPDATED AT 5:00 PM THURSDAY, APRIL 14:Reports this afternoon indicate that a 12-year-old Colton grade school student who died suddenly during school hours…