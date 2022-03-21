Train derails in Colton, 300 gallons of fuel spilled
On Monday morning, twelve Union Pacific train cars and three locomotives derailed from their track in Colton.
The train derailed around 7:30 a.m., with one of the train cars carrying lumber catching fire. No individuals were injured, but 300 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled at the site.
According to Colton Fire Captain Tom DeBellis, hazmat crews from Union Pacific were able to clean up most of the spilled fuel in the morning. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.