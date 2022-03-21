© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Train derails in Colton, 300 gallons of fuel spilled

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
277219577_333046428852392_8719024971005657886_n.jpg
City of Colton Fire Department
/
Facebook
Train cars and locomotives seen derailed in Colton, Calif. on March 21, 2022.

On Monday morning, twelve Union Pacific train cars and three locomotives derailed from their track in Colton.

The train derailed around 7:30 a.m., with one of the train cars carrying lumber catching fire. No individuals were injured, but 300 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled at the site.

According to Colton Fire Captain Tom DeBellis, hazmat crews from Union Pacific were able to clean up most of the spilled fuel in the morning. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Colton
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
