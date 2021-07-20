-
A documentary airing tonight on KVCR-TV shows the effect of the climate crisis on California’s watershed. KVCR's Benjamin Purper spoke with documentarian…
-
A local high school student’s audio commentary was selected to be a part of a San Francisco public radio station KQED’s Election 2020 Youth Media…
-
A zero-emissions vehicle future was set into motion when Governor Newsom signed an executive order in September to end the sale of all new gas-powered…
-
This fire season has revealed the reality that more people are choosing to live in fire prone areas in California—raising the stakes of the worsening…
-
The California Workforce Development Board today submitted a new report to the California Legislature to guide the state’s transition to a carbon-neutral…
-
In the spring, as COVID-19 halted the economy, automobile use plummeted. And so did greenhouse gas emissions. Now, a whitepaper from the University of…
-
You may hear the word “sustainability” used a lot when talking about climate change, but what about “resilience?” KVCR’s Benjamin Purper spoke with the…
-
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the California Fish and Game Commission today to protect western Joshua trees under the California…
-
Joshua trees have inhabited the Southern California deserts for millions of years, and individual trees can live up to 300 years. Now, a new report from…
-
In 60 years, the climate in cities across the U.S. could shift drastically. As Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero explains, now there's a web tool…