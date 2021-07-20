California energy

-
PG&E's announcement that it will file for bankruptcy is spurring some California lawmakers to question what the utility should look like when it emerges.…
A bill that would require California to pursue 100 percent zero-emission energy by mid-century has passed the state Assembly. Capital Public Radio's Ben…
Coastal Communities suing big oil companies over climate change face a tough fight in California courts. Capital Public Radio's Daniel Potter reports on…
Riverside County will move forward from the idea stage to the planning stage of a possible county-wide electricity co-operative that could save county…
The cause of a leak in 2012 that led to the permanent shutdown of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was steam generators being deliberately run…
A proposal to construct a new natural gas pipeline from the San Bernardino County high desert into Riverside County has been rejected by state regulators,…
A new study shows that creating a multi-state electricity market in the West would allow California to reach its 50 percent renewable energy goal by 2030.…
A new report from Georgia Tech shows California electric bills will go up about 2 percent over the next 15 years without any changes in energy policy.…
California Governor Jerry Brown has signed a bipartisan accord with 16 other governors to expand clean energy options. As Capital Public Radio's Amy…
The big electric companies in two of California’s neighboring states – Nevada and Arizona – convinced utility regulators and elected officials in both…