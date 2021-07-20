California electricity supply

-
One final climate change-related priority of Governor Jerry Brown's is moving through the state Legislature but faces opposition from some Democrats.…
-
A key priority of California Governor Jerry Brown before he leaves office is regaining momentum at the Capitol after stalling last year. Capital Public…
-
Just like yesterday, the operator of California's electricity distribution grid has once again issued a statewide Flex Alert for today (Wednesday).…
-
California energy regulators are calling for conservation this week as a precaution against blackouts. Meanwhile, a proposal to pool energy with other…
-
Riverside County Supervisors are exploring the possibility of allowing the formation of an electrical power co-op, which could save the county's residents…
-
Steven Cuevas with the California Report interviews Press-Enterprise environmental reporter David Danelski about growing scrutiny of the technology ,…
-
In San Francisco this week, hearings got under way about whether power companies can charge people with rooftop solar panels more and compensate them less…
-
This week's heat wave - with temperatures expected in the triple-digits for several days will increase demand for electricity, but the operator of…
-
With a heat wave gripping parts of Southern California and power demandon the rise ... the state's energy grid has issued a so-called flex alert ...urging…
-
The manager of California's power grid says additional supply, mostly from solar sources, will help it meet electricity demand this summer. Capital Public…