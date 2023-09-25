Musically Speaking Episode 309 - 9/23/2023

September is National Recovery Month so this month Musically Speaking shares information about recovery in our region and a related concert, The Sound of Recovery II. This recovery-centered concert takes place in the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium on Thursday, September 28. Host Margaret Worsley speaks with San Bernardino County Drug & Alcohol Counselor, Alex Cordova to discuss his work which includes assisting addicts and their families in finding help, and providing unhoused people in the IE with information and resources when they are ready to accept help. Listeners will also hear how The Sound of Recovery II uses a public forum to highlight and celebrate those who are in the recovery process.