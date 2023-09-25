© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Musically Speaking

Musically Speaking Episode 309 - 9/23/2023

By Margaret Worsley,
Rick Dulock
Published September 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM PDT
Rick Dulock

September is National Recovery Month so this month Musically Speaking shares information about recovery in our region and a related concert, The Sound of Recovery II. This recovery-centered concert takes place in the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium on Thursday, September 28. Host Margaret Worsley speaks with San Bernardino County Drug & Alcohol Counselor, Alex Cordova to discuss his work which includes assisting addicts and their families in finding help, and providing unhoused people in the IE with information and resources when they are ready to accept help. Listeners will also hear how The Sound of Recovery II uses a public forum to highlight and celebrate those who are in the recovery process.

Musically Speaking
Margaret Worsley
Rick Dulock
