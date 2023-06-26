Musically Speaking Episode 306 - 6/24/2023

For the June episode of Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley chats with Redlands Bowl Program Director, Valerie Peister about the 100th Anniversary of the Bowl and about some of the exciting performances programmed for the Summer Music Festival this year. She also speaks with San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra Executive Director, Dr. Anne Viricel about their upcoming July 1st performance, America the Beautiful, happening on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College.

sanbernardinosymphony.org

redlandsbowl.org