© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Musically Speaking

Musically Speaking Episode 306 - 6/24/2023

By Margaret Worsley,
Rick Dulock
Published June 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT

For the June episode of Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley chats with Redlands Bowl Program Director, Valerie Peister about the 100th Anniversary of the Bowl and about some of the exciting performances programmed for the Summer Music Festival this year. She also speaks with San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra Executive Director, Dr. Anne Viricel about their upcoming July 1st performance, America the Beautiful, happening on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College.
sanbernardinosymphony.org
redlandsbowl.org

Musically Speaking
Margaret Worsley
See stories by Margaret Worsley
Rick Dulock
See stories by Rick Dulock