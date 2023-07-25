Musically Speaking Episode 307 - 7/22/2023
For the July episode of Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley invited the 2022 Classical Woman of the Year, Lara Downes to the program. The pair chat about Downes' programming style, the influences of her artistry and the shared gifts of live performances. They discuss current and recent projects including her 2023 release, Love at Last which includes 24 pieces music, her exploration of historical music with her disc, Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered, and her current project, American Kaleidoscope: Rhapsody in Blue @ 100. The conversation took place as the chart topping musician prepared to deliver the closing keynote speech at the Annual Conference for ACSO, the Association of California Symphony Orchestras, August 16-18 at the Mission Inn in Riverside.