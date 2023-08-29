Musically Speaking Episode 308 - 8/26/2023

For the August episode of Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley reached out to Scott Nelson, Coordinator of VAPA - Visual & Performing Arts with the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Their discussion in the KVCR Radio studio focused on music and other artistic endeavors in a school district where arts programs are growing and where music is a key component of the education experience beginning in the elementary grades. They also discuss the exciting implications of Prop 28 which should result in new arts teachers and programs across the District and beyond.