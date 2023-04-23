© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Musically Speaking Episode 304 - 4/22/2023

Published April 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT
First formed in March 1980, The Inland Master Chorale has consistently provided exciting, quality musical experiences in a variety of genres for audiences in the Inland Empire and beyond. For the April episode of Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley speaks to Dr. Joseph Modica, Artistic Director of the IMC about their upcoming May 7 performance of Carmina Burana. They also discuss future plans for the Chorale, including a trip to Italy.
Soloists include:
Kirsten Ashley Wiest, soprano; Jacob Hall, tenor; and Steven Amie, baritone. Students from the San Jacinto Valley Academy Choral Program, directed by Zoe Peterson will serve as the children's choir.

