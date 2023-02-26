© 2023 91.9 KVCR

1006_MusicallySpeaking_WebPoster.png
Musically Speaking

Musically Speaking Episode 302 - 2/25/2023

By Margaret Worsley,
Rick Dulock
Published February 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM PST
Melissa Givens.jpeg
Pomona College
/
pomona.edu
Melissa Givens will perform A Bouquet of Music on March 5th

In Episode 302 of KVCR's Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley talks with soprano Melissa Givens, Head of Voice Studies at Pomona College. She’ll be discussing details about her upcoming program on March 5th, A Bouquet of Music, featuring works by Richard Strauss, Margaret Bonds, Felix Mendelssohn, and a variety of film composers. Dr. Givens elaborates on the musical imagery of flowers in Strauss’s songs, discusses special collaborations in performing works of Margaret Bonds, and fills us in on the significance of singing Mendelssohn songs in English.
All are welcome to attend the performance on Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. at:

Bridges Hall of Music
150 E. 4th Street
Claremont, CA 91711
(909) 607-5818

Pomona College Dept. of Music (909) 607-2671

Margaret Worsley
Rick Dulock
