Musically Speaking Episode 302 - 2/25/2023

In Episode 302 of KVCR's Musically Speaking, host Margaret Worsley talks with soprano Melissa Givens, Head of Voice Studies at Pomona College. She’ll be discussing details about her upcoming program on March 5th, A Bouquet of Music, featuring works by Richard Strauss, Margaret Bonds, Felix Mendelssohn, and a variety of film composers. Dr. Givens elaborates on the musical imagery of flowers in Strauss’s songs, discusses special collaborations in performing works of Margaret Bonds, and fills us in on the significance of singing Mendelssohn songs in English.

All are welcome to attend the performance on Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. at:

Bridges Hall of Music

150 E. 4th Street

Claremont, CA 91711

(909) 607-5818

Pomona College Dept. of Music (909) 607-2671

