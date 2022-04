The April installment of KVCR's Musically Speaking brings current season updates and summer plans from three major Inland Empire ensembles. Host Margaret Worsley speaks with Redlands Symphony President and CEO - Paul Ideker, San Bernardino Symphony Executive Director - Anne Viricel, and Riverside Philharmonic President - Virginia Blumenthal. The halls are once again alive with music! Find out when and where in this months Musically Speaking.