May 30: Tracey DeMaria, Author of How to Surf the Waves

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Tracey DeMaria, Author and Occupational therapist. Her book is How to Surf the Waves: A Sensory and Emotional Regulation Curriculum. Using the metaphor of waves of emotions and ocean-themed lessons, the book serves to empower children and the adults who support them with essential skills for emotional regulation and personal success, and effective ways to navigate life’s challenges. Tracey shares key concepts, terminology, and activities in the book.

For more information, visit https://traceydemaria.com/publications

