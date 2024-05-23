May 23: Inland Empire Labor Institute & San Bernardino County Museum

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Hillary Jenks, Co-Executive Director for the Inland Empire Labor Institute. Dr. Jenks talks about some of the projects they have in place to help individuals who are looking for work or resources to get them started towards a career path. Then Lillian has a conversation with Eliana Zacarias, Curator of Education for the San Bernardino County Museum. Eliana gives some of the museum’s history and talks about their upcoming event, On The Move: All Things That Go!, May 25 and 26 in Redlands and June 1 at their Apple Valley location.

To learn more about Inland Empire Labor Institute, visit https://ielaborinstitute.org/

To learn more about the San Bernardino County Museum, visit https://museum.sbcounty.gov/events/