May 16: The River's Edge Ranch

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Doug Whiteman, President of The River’s Edge Ranch in Lucerne Valley. The Ranch serves as a rehabilitation program for men who seek to recover from substance abuse. Doug talks about their multi-phase approach that integrates the use of manual labor, animal-assisted therapy, service to others, faith, and mentoring support. He also shares testimonials about some of the men who went through the program, many who are now leading others at the Ranch towards restoration and transformation.

To learn more, visit https://www.theriversedgeranch.org/

